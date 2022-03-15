Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AJAYDEVGN Runway 34: Salman Khan calls Ajay Devgn, Big B & Rakul Preet Singh's film 'Eidi' for fans; shares teaser

Runway 32: The much-awaited teaser of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer thriller drama has finally been released by the makers on Tuesday. Helmed by the 'Rudra' actor, the film has been a topic of discussion amongst fans ever since the first look posters came out. And now, taking to his Twitter handle, superstar Salman Khan shared the teaser and wrote, "I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34." The 47-second teaser showed Ajay and Rakul flying a passenger plane in turbulence and facing the challenge of saving the lives of the passengers.

Not just them but the video even gave a glimpse of Big B's character who is apparently the investigator of the incident. The teaser will definitely leave you thrilled and give you goosebumps. Even the cast shared the announcement of the teaser release. Ajay wrote, "The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground. Now experience the teaser of #Runway34."

Have a look:

The trailer of this edge of the seat thriller will release on 21st March 2022. The edge-of-the-seat drama is based on true events.

Just a few days back, Ajay Devgn shared a number of posters of the film and wrote, "Never before in the history of aviation! Experience turbulence in air and on ground. #Runway34TeaserOutTom," and "Brace for the unexpected."

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.