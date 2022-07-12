Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer sees a growth

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection

R Madhavan's biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is enjoying a dream run at the box office. The film saw a slight increase in collections during the weekend. The movie, which gathered appreciation after being premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, is successfully running in cinemas and registering growth ever since its release. Rocketry has been receiving an overwhelming response from critics and audiences alike.

R Madhavan starrer, which brings the life of a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation to the screen, was released last week on July 1. Due to positive word of mouth, Rocketry witnessed growth at the box office. Reportedly, Rocketry will touch the Rs 20-crore mark soon, despite being released on limited screens.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Rocketry: #TheNambiEffect is enjoying tremendous word of mouth, even one week after release... The glowing word of mouth is converting into footfalls."

Rocketry The Nambi Effect is facing tough competition from Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani 'JugJugg Jeeyo', 'Thor: Love And Thunder,' and Khuda Haafiz 2. ALSO READ: Is R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect heading to OTT? Here's what the actor has to say

About Rocketry The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan plays the role of rocket scientist Nambi Naryanan in the film. Apart from him, Rocketry has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. It captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. ALSO READ: Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer maintains pace

Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal and several others played important roles in the film. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.