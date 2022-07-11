Is R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect heading to OTT? Here's what the actor has to say

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ROCKETRY Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect hit the theatres across the world on July 2. The movie, which traces the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was accused of espionage, has been receiving an overwhelming response from critics and audience alike. After being premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, Rocketry is successfully running in cinemas. And just like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, people are waiting for R Madhavan-led movie to head to an OTT giant. However, the actor has something else in his mind.

Responding to a user on Twitter, who asked, "Madhavan sir, are you planning to release it on OTT for lazy bums like me?" the actor replied, "Nope not now."

Talking about Rocketry's Box Office Collection, R Madhavan's film has managed to pull the audience to the theatres. After a slow start, the collections picked up over the weekend. R Madhavan starrer hit the theaters on July 1 and managed to maintain the pace at the ticket window. Reportedly, it is said that the film managed to collect over Rs 2 crore on its Day-10 at the box office. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour after purchasing quadruplex for Rs 119 crore?

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan plays the role of rocket scientist Nambi Naryanan in the film. Apart from him, Rocketry has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. It captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. ALSO READ: Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer maintains pace

Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal and several others played important roles in the film. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.