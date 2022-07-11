Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer maintains pace

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VISHALVERMA111 Rocketry The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has done exceptionally well over the weekend. After a slow start, the film witnessed good business at the ticket window. R Madhavan starrer, which brings the life of a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation to the screen, was released last week on July 1. Due to positive word of mouth, Rocketry witnessed a solid weekend at the box office.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection

R Madhavan's Rocketryleft the audience impressed. The movie, which garnered appreciation from fans and critics after being premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, is successfully running in cinemas, despite being released on limited screens. Rocketry is facing tough competition from Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani 'JugJugg Jeeyo', 'Thor: Love And Thunder,' and Khuda Haafiz 2. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour after purchasing quadruplex for Rs 119 crore?

The collection of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ has been increasing every day since Monday, July 4 and is collecting decent numbers at the box office.

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect marks the directorial debut of popular actor R Madhavan. He has also bankrolled and written the film. The film was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. Apart from R Madhavan, Rocketry has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

The film captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. For those unaware, R Madhavan plays the role of rocket scientist Nambi Naryanan in the film. Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal and several others played important roles in the film.