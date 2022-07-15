RK/RKAY: Mallika Sherawat to make her comeback as Gulabo; know release date, where to watch & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALLIKA SHERAWAT RK/RKAY

RK/RKAY: Actress Mallika Sherawat who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's horror-comedy web series, Booo Sabki Phategi in 2019 is all set to make her comeback on the big screen with Rajat Kapoor's upcoming film RK/RKAY. The actress will be playing a role of Gulabo in the film. The Indian moviemaking comedy also stars Rajat in a double role, alongside actors Ranvir Shorey and Kubbra Sait. Mallika has been sharing several glimpses from the film on her Instagram handle. Sharing a BTS video from the sets, the actress wrote, "Making of Gulabo for my upcoming film Rk/RKay , it was such a challenge to get the right 60’s look in terms of the hair do, right color of lipstick, fabric etc RK/Rkay releases theatrically 22 July, see you at the movies."

Take a look:

Release date of the film

The film will be released in the theaters on July 22. The comedy film has already been screened and appreciated at several international festivals including Shanghai International Film Festival, River To River Festival in Florence, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Austin Film Festival and Pune International Film Festival.

Teaser of the film

Storyline of the film

The film is going to be an interesting tale of an anxious director named RK who has finished shooting his new film which further takes a turn with a disturbing phone call from the editing room saying the protagonist of the film is missing from the film negatives. The story further goes into the world behind the scenes of the cinematic world where RK and his team go around to find the protagonist.

The film has been directed by actor-director Rajat Kapoor, who is known for his work as a director in films like 'Mithya' and 'Ankhon Dekhi'.

The film produced by Priyanshi Films (Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare).

