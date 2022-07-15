Meri Jaan song out: RK/RKAY's new soulful track leaves netizens wanting more | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/MUSIC 24 RECORDS Meri Jaan song

As soon as the trailer of Rajat Kapoor's quirky drama, RK/RKAY was released, it left the masses stunned by its unique story. Now, the makers take the audience on a journey ahead with the soulful song 'Meri Jaan' from the album. Starring the entire cast of the film, RK/RKAY's song 'Meri Jaan' is out. Composed by Sagar Desai, the song is beautifully sung by Shaan with heart-warming lyrics by Hussain Haidry.

The song will take the audience through the journey of the film while compiling the different emotions of its characters. The visuals of the songs will bring the audience close to the theme of the film with the cast and the crew who are hunting for their missing hero.

Watch the full song below:

The song was well received by the audience. People bombarded the song with their lovely comments on Youtube. One of them wrote, "Amazing." Other said, "The best song of 2022." A user also said, "Old virgin superhit song."

Presented by Nflicks Pvt. Ltd. and produced by Priyanshi Films and Mithya Talkies, 'Rk/Rkay' has been written and directed by Rajat Kapoor.

The film, which stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar and Vaishali Malhara in key roles.

The film will release in theatres on July 22 where it will clash with the Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera'.

