Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi's film gets new release date, deets inside

Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi has a new release date now. Having been made under the production of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, the upcoming adventure comedy Phone Bhoot with a horror twist was previously scheduled to release on 7th October 2022. The film will now hit the theatres on 4th November 2022.

Recently, lead actress Katrina Kaif dropped the poster of her upcoming film, and shared the updated release date, "Ringing in with an update. #PhoneBhoot will now release on 4th November at cinemas near you."

Take a look:

The first look of the film, featuring the three lead casts has ignited conversations about the film amongst the masses. In the spooky motion poster, Ishaan can be seen in a nerdy avatar, as he strikes a weird pose with a skeleton, whereas Sidhant can be seen with an all-smiles face, sitting with a skeleton. Meanwhile, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor sported a chic bang haircut, as she donned an all-black look in the poster.

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. The horror comedy has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Earlier, Katrina Kaif shared some 'behind-the-scenes' pictures with her co-stars Ishaan and Siddhant, having fun on the sets.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming films

On the work front, the 'Zero' actor has quite a few films in her hand. Apart from 'Phone Bhoot', she will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3' and with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Siddhant will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' opposite Ananya Panday and Ishaan has 'Pippa' up for release, alongside Mrunal Thakur.

