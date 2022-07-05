Tuesday, July 05, 2022
     
Vicky Kaushal chops off his beard days after Katrina Kaif made fun of him

After sporting a beard for a long time, Vicky Kaushal has now opted for a clean-shaven look. Several new pictures of Vicky have been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen looking super stylish.

Shriya Bhasin New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2022 11:41 IST


Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. Prior to their marriage, they have been quite private about their relationship and avoided posting pictures with each other on social media. Well now, they indulge in PDA quite often and leave their fans asking for more. A few days back, Katrina shared a reel from Hrithik's Instagram feed in her stories. Lauding her Bang Bang co-star's bearded look, she wrote, "Loving this Beardo vibe," along with tagging Hrithik and Vicky. Though a part of Hrithik's endorsement for a men's grooming brand, it lead to an adorable exchange of posts between the lovebirds Katrina and Vicky. Well, now a number of pictures doing rounds on the internet show Vicky looking super stylish as he opts a clean shave look.

Have a look:

Coming back to Katrina's post, Vicky has reshared the same and written, "We need to talk" to the particular brand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently busy preparing for Meghna Gulzar's much-anticipated film Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. The project also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

"I had always heard stories about Sam Bahadur from my parents who hail from Punjab and have seen the 1971 war but when I read the script I was completely blown away. He is a hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved to this day and capturing his spirit in the film is of the highest importance to me," Vicky had earlier said.

