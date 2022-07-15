Lalit Modi's net worth: Sushmita Sen's boyfriend's extravagant lifestyle will blow your mind

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LALIT MODI Lalit Modi net worth

Lalit Modi left everyone shocked after he shared a series of intimate pictures with the actress and Ex-Miss Universe Sushmita Sen on Twitter announcing their relationship to the world. In a long post, Modi addressed Susmita as his 'better half' and shared that he intends to marry her. Not just Sushmita's fans but also his family members had no clue about their romance. Lalit Modi who is a former Indian Premier League (IPL) is a man worth millions of dollars. He has been a beacon of change by innovating the concept of Indian cricket tournaments. He ran the IPL tournament for three years until 2010. He has also served as the Chairman of the Champions League during 2008-10. Modi has been able to build a net worth of 570 million dollars.

Modi was born in Delhi on 29 November 1963, into one of India's leading business families. He is the elder son of Krishan Kumar Modi. Even today his main source of income is his family business. Modi became the President and managing director of Modi Enterprises, an industrial conglomerate run by his family.

He is also the executive director of Godfrey Phillips India.

Modi was suspended from BCCI after being accused of misconduct, indiscipline and financial irregularities shortly after IPL ended in 2010. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched an investigation against him for alleged financial irregularities, Modi moved to London. He continues to live a lavish lifestyle there.

Lalit Modi has a mansion in Sloane Street in London. It is a five-story building spread over 7000 square feet with an inbuilt elevator and 14 rooms.

Modi is also a car enthusiast and has a collection of some exotic, royal and luxury cars including McLaren 720S, BMW 7 series, Bentley Mulsanne Speed, Ferrari F12 Berlinetta and Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.

He is also a travel junkie and takes on some luxurious vacations around the world. His social media is proof of Modi's love for travel.

In July 2008 he featured on the cover of Sports Pro and was hailed as the Best Rain Maker (money maker) for any sports body in the history of sports globally.

For the unversed, before dating Sushmita Sen Lalit Modi was married to Minal Modi for 27 years, who passed away in 2018 after battling cancer.