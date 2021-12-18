Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGES Rewind 2021: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to Shershaah, top 10 films of 2021, courtesy IMDb

The year 2021 was filled with uncertainties because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the second wave of the disease, the movie buffs could only get access to films through various OTT platforms. The reopening of theatres happened in October after which a number of the most anticipated Bollywood movies got released. Even though a number of films have been released on theatres, the makers are making sure that they give access to the audience sitting at home to watch their film by selling rights to various online platforms. Well, a number of films made their places in the audiences' hearts while others raked in great numbers at the box office. As the year comes to an end, here we are with a compiled list of the best Bollywood releases of 2021 that got over 6/10 ranking on IMDb.

1. Sardar Udham Singh – 9.1

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film has Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. This biopic is based totally on the real-life of Sardar Udham Singh, a freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer to take revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh bloodbath that came about in Amritsar.

2. Shershaah – 8.7

Directed by using Vishnuvardhan, this biographical conflict movie features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It offers an insight into the life of Kargil warfare hero, Captain Vikram Batra.

3. Mimi – 8

Directed via Laxman Utekar, this comedy-drama stars Kriti Sanon playing the role of a surrogate mother. The film also featured Pankaj Tripathi and Supriya Pathak.

4. Nail Polish – 7.3

Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, the legal thriller drama features Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul, Madhoo, Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari in the lead roles.

5. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - 7.2

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead, the story revolves around a bodybuilder from Chandigarh falls in love with a Zumba teacher who is transgender.

6. The White Tiger – 7.1

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, this movie stars Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles and has been adapted from Aravind Adiga's novel.

7. Pagglait – 6.9

Directed by Umesh Bist, the black comedy-drama stars Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Shruti Sharma and Raghubir Yadav in prominent roles.

8. Sherni – 6.8

Directed by Amit Masurkar, the movie features Vidya Balan and revolves around the deep-rooted issues of our society.

9. Ajeeb Daastaans – 6.7

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani, the anthology includes Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Konkona Sen Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

10. Sooryavanshi - 6.4

The much-awaited action crime-thriller features Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.