Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER-TARANADARSH/SEXY_AATMA Box Office: Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar scores low while Saunkan Saunkne beats Diljit Dosanjh's Shadaa

The box office fight this week is between Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Saunkan Saunkne. On one hand, where Ranveer Singh's film was much-awaited, the Punjabi film on the other remained the underdog. The opening collection of Jayeshbhai Jordaar was weak but it was expected that the film might gain momentum during its first weekend. However, the same could not happen and now the predictions claim that just like Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, the film might go down in the coming days. While Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira's film brought a surprise not just on the screen but also the box office figures. Interestingly, after a long time, a Punjabi film has broken records. Yes, that's true! Saunkan Saunkne has beat the records of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Shadaa (2019) which had collected 9.08 crore in the first weekend.

A report in BoxOfficeIndia stated, "Saunkan Saunkne almost hit the 4 crore nett mark on Sunday and this number has nver been hit by a Punjabi film. The previous record for Sunday was the 3.65 crore nett of Shadaa but this film has gone past it easily as it collects over 3.90 crore nett on Sunday."

Meanwhile, for Jayesbhai Jordaar, which was not as 'jordaar' as it seemed, the portal said, "The Sunday numbers mean there is not much hope going forward for the film as it will be impossible for the film to go anywhere near its Friday number. The film will be another setback for Ranveer Singh after the big budget disaster of 83 at the fag end of last year."

Here's the 3-day collection of Jayeshbhai Jordaar:

Friday- 3.25 cr

Saturday- 4 cr

Sunday- 4.75 cr

Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' features Ranveer in the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.

Also, read Saunkan Saunkne's collection:

Friday

East Punjab - 1,82,00,000, Rest - 33,00,000

TOTAL - 2,15,00,000

Saturday

East Punjab- 2,60,00,000, Rest - 51,00,000

TOTAL - 3,11,00,000

Sunday

East Punjab- 3,19,00,000, Rest - 73,00,000

TOTAL - 3,92,00,000

The Pollywood comedy-drama directed by Amarjit Singh Saron is made under the banner of Naad SStudios, Dreamiyata Pvt. Ltd and JR Production House.