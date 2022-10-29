Ram Setu Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film holds well in cinema halls, know day-wise earning here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUMITKANDEL Ram Setu

Ram Setu Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's action adventure drama Ram Setu is holding well in cinema halls. Owing to the festival season, the film is garnering audience in good numbers. Directed by Abhishek Sharma of "Tere Bin Laden" fame, the film released in theatres on Tuesday. Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha round out the cast of the movie, which released alongside family comedy "Thank God".

Ram Setu Box Office Report

Ram Setu has raked in Rs 35.40 crore since its release on October 25. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, where he shared the box-office numbers of the film. The Abhishek Sharma directorial is the 2nd highest opener for a Hindi film in 2022. The box office collections, also make it Akshay’s biggest opening of the year.

For the Akshay Kumar starrer he wrote: "#RamSetu is holding well in mass pockets, which is driving its biz... But biz at multiplexes/urban centres - which contribute a large chunk - is lacklustre... Weekend biz [Fri to Sun] will be the decider...Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr, Thu 8.75 cr. Total: ? 35.40 cr. #India biz."

The day-wise collections of Ram Setu as reported by Box Office India are as follows.

Tuesday - 15,00,00,000 approx

Wednesday - 11,00,00,000 approx

Thursday - 8,25,00,000 approx

TOTAL - 34,25,00,000 approx

About Ram Setu

The film follows an atheist archaeologist-turned-believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. "Ram Setu" is presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions. The film is an Abundantia Entertainment Production.

It is backed by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Chandraprakash Dwivedi ("Samrat Prithviraj") as its creative producer.

