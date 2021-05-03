Image Source : YOUTUBE Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai BTS: What Salman Khan, Prabhudeva said about Randeep Hooda's character

In few weeks, Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff will give Eidi to the audience with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. To make the wait exciting, the makers have released a BTS on social media. In the making, we get to see that in the midst of bombastic action, the titans, Radhe aka Salman and Rana aka Randeep's clash will give you goosebumps. Salman admits that in the film his character has a tougher challenge to face, as the person he’s fighting with is big, violent, and inhuman.

We get to see an extended glimpse of the restroom fight, where Radhe and Rana try their best to pin each other down. Despite on-screen rivalry, we can see the actors bursting out with laughter in the middle of the scene. Even the captain of the ship, director Prabhudeva is impressed by Hooda's evilness, and he declares Rana as a ruthless and dangerous guy.

Rana slits his opposition’s throat with swag and this makes him the king of sinister. Khan claims that the action of the film is on a grand scale, and Hooda acknowledges Prabhudeva’s ambitious vision for the film. Salman asserts that the film is an overall entertainer. From adrenaline action to Seetimaar dialogues, to foot-tapping music, to crackling chemistry, Radhe is the best escapism any filmgoer could wish for.



Radhe will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will also be available on pay-per-view service, OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

Dive deep into the world of Radhe with this BTS video: