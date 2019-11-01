Salman Khan kicks off Radhe shoot with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan begins shooting for his 2020 Eid Release RAdhe

Superstar Salman Khan who is all set to return to the silver screen in his cop Chulbul Pandey avatar in Dabangg 3, has already begun the shoot of his next film Radhe with director Prabhudeva. Salman took to his Instagram to share picture announcing the start of Radhe's shooting. Randeep Hooda who had featured in with Salman Khan in Kick and Sultan will be reportedly playing the villain in the film. Produced by Sohail Khan under his banner Reel Life Productions, Radhe will hit the theatres on Eid 2020

Sharing the picture Salman wrote, 'And the journey begins . . .#RadheEid2020'

In the picture, Salman Khan along with film's lead actress Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, and director Prabhudeva. This will be Salman's third collaboration with Prabhudeva after Wanted and Dabangg 3.

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the theatres on December 20 and the superstar has been actively promoting the film. In fact, it was during the promotions od Dabangg 3 that Salman shared the first look of Radhe and announced the film. Sharing a motion poster of his Dabangg 3 on Instagram, Salman Khan wrote, "Aap he ne poocha tha 'Dabangg 3' ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi"