Priyanka Chopra reveals she was ‘lightened up’, labelled as black cat in Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's revelations on working in Bollywood films have created quite a stir on social media

Priyanka Chopra, one of the most versatile and celebrated actors, never had a dull moment in her acting career. Priyanka moved to the west to attempt her luck in Hollywood after years of dedication and hard work in Bollywood, and there is no question that she has left her mark. For a very long time, Priyanka kept her foray into Hollywood under wraps, but recently she appeared on Dax Shepherd's podcast "Armchair Expert" and made some shocking revelations about her job change that has caused a storm on the internet.

Priyanka Chopra was ‘lightened up’ for Hindi movies

The Citadel actress confessed that colorism is favored and normalized in the Bollywood industry. She revealed that she got lightened up for Hindi movies and was labeled as the black cat. Priyanka Chopra added that she was considered a dusky actress during the initial days of her career. She furthermore added that she was lightened up in many movies through make-up and then blast lighting. She recalled a song for which she was lightened and it was called ‘Chitti Dudh kudi’ which means a girl who is as white as milk.

Priyanka Chopra on starring in damaging fairness cream ads

In the podcast, Priyanka Chopra confessed that she regrets working for fairness cream ads, and later on she realized it was nothing but extremely damaging. She recalled that she went on to shoot a fairness cream ad because a beauty brand is considered a big part of an actress’ trajectory. And all the beauty brands were selling those creams.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in ‘Citadel’ starring Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci is soon to be released on Amazon Video. On April 28th, the first episode will air.

Also Read: After Priyanka Chopra, singer Amaal Mallik exposes truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay in Bollywood

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra trolled for comments on leaving Bollywood; Twitterati say 'stop playing victim card'

Also Read: DYK Priyanka Chopra was reluctant to date Nick Jonas? Actress reveals

Latest Bollywood News