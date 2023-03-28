DYK Priyanka Chopra was reluctant to date Nick Jonas? Actress reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA DYK Priyanka Chopra was reluctant to date Nick Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most prominent actresses in the world of showbiz. The actress has made a name for herself globally. She tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022. Now, in a recent interview, the actress has shared that she initially did not want to date Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra told Dax Shepherd on a podcast that she initially did not want to date Nick Jonas during their initial communication because she was 35 years old and he was only 25. Revealing the reason, she said "I always knew I wanted kids and that was one of the reasons I didn’t want to date Nick because I was like I don’t know if he would want kids at 25. I love kids, I have worked with kids at UNICEF, I have volunteered at kids’ hospitals, I am like a kid whisperer, and I would rather spend time with children than with adults. I love kids, all our parties are kids and dogs friendly, at our house, you can bring them anytime."

Meanwhile, the actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming project, Citadel. PeeCee will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' show, which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh of the global spy agency Citadel.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals she froze her eggs in 30s: 'I felt such freedom'

Also read: Shilpa Agnihotri returns to TV with 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'; shares details about her character

Latest Entertainment News