After Priyanka Chopra, singer Amaal Mallik exposes truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra recently discussed cliques and the problems she had finding work in an episode of a US podcast discussing her decision to move from Bollywood to Hollywood. The actress was applauded for coming out by actress Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri and editor Apurva Asrani, and now singer Amaal Mallik shared his account of dealing with this in his music career.

Reacting to a news article, Amaal tweeted, “Well it’s something that I face on a daily basis. When fans ask me why I don’t do as many Bollywood films ? Now you know The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often. See what they tried to do to this amazing woman.”

Later, he additionally tweeted, “Then people think I am a nepo-kid and I have it easy (rolling on the floor laughing emoji).” Amaal and his younger brother, singer Armaan Mallik, are the sons of composer Daboo Mallik. Their grandson was the acclaimed veteran composer Sardar Mallik and their uncle is Anu Mallik.

Amaal made his musical debut in 2014 with Salman Khan's Jai Ho. Additionally, he made his singing debut in 2015 with O Khuda from Hero. Amaal has primarily worked for Bollywood, whereas his brother Armaan has worked for various Indian film companies. He has recently focused his attention on his original compositions and tracks for uncompromising music.

Priyanka Chopra's Statement

Priyanka revealed that she had few options to continue her acting career in India in a recent Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd US podcast interview. People refused to hire her and she decided to move to the US. The actress revealed, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, and I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it."

