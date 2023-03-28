Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar for 'bullying' Priyanka Chopra after she opens up on leaving Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Priyanka added that she moved to west to grab better opportunities.

Priyanka Chopra after establishing herself as one of the top leading actresses in Bollywood, ventured into Hollywood. The actress for a very long time did not open up about why she left the Hindi film industry and tried her luck in the West. The silence is now broken as she recently made a big revelation about why she moved to the US.

Priyanka Chopra appeared on Dax Shepard's Podcast, ‘Armchair Expert’ and made some jaw-dropping confessions. According to the same, Priyanka was being pushed into the corner and she was not getting desired work. She also added that she had beef with people and Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits called her and asked if she would be interested in a music career in the US.

PeeCee's statement stirred a storm on the internet. Actress Kangana Ranaut also came forward in support of her Fashion co-star and blamed filmmaker Karan Johar for the same, "This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders."

She also added, Priyanka Chopra had her fall out with Karan Johar due to her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, PC unveiled that she was tired of playing games and could not take it anymore. Priyanka further added she was not getting along in the industry and also had ‘beef’ with people. Chopra immediately grabbed the music video and made her international music debut with Pitbull, William and she even met JayZ! Unfortunately, When her music career didn't pan out, she continued, she soon realized she was much better at her "day job." After that, she auditioned for acting jobs before landing the part in Quantico.

Earlier in an interview on The Ranveer Show, Priyanka said, “I was not getting enough work and was being jeopardised in my career. People from the industry did not want to cast me because I was doing well in my career”

What is next in store for Priyanka Chopra?

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel. Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on 28th April 2023. Apart from that she has also bagged ‘Love Again’. Back in Bollywood, PC will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Zee Le Zara’.

