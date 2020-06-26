Police probing reason behind Sushant Singh Rajput's depression, 25 questioned so far

Image Source : SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT/ INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his residence

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, Sunday. He was found dead at his Bandra residence. Mumbai Police is trying to investigate the reasons behind his suicide. In the investigation, Police is trying to understand the mental health of the actor by rewinding his career. Police will find out who all came in contact with the actor between 2007 and 2020 including details about his managers.

By collecting all the information, Police will try to evaluate the change in Sushant's behaviour during all these years. Police have recorded statements of two senior officials of Yash Raj Films. The contract signed between Sushant and YRF had signatures of these two officials-Ashish Singh and Ashish Patil. So far, 25 have been questioned regarding Sushant's death.

In the police investigation, Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had told the cops that the actor ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the banner. Mumbai Police asked YRF for the contracts signed between Sushant and the production house.

Rajput had worked in two Yash Raj Films movies - 2013 movie Shuddh Desi Romance directed by Maneesh Sharma and director Dibakar Banerjee's 2015 movie Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!. His third film with the banner was supposed to be Paani, a Shekhar Kapur directorial. However, YRF shelved the project after three months of prep.

