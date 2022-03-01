Tuesday, March 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • GST collections in February at over Rs 1.33 lakh crore, up 18 per cent year-on-year
  • Ilker Ayci declines Tata Group's offer to be CEO & MD of Air India: Sources
  • PM Modi asks Indian Air Force to join evacuation efforts, say sources
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' Hindi release date locked

Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' Hindi release date locked

Despite there being no official update from the team, it is reported that the producers of 'Bheemla Nayak' are trying their best to accommodate the Hindi release of the movie.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 01, 2022 14:14 IST
'Bheemla Nayak' Hindi release date locked
Image Source : TWITTER/@PSPKFACTS

'Bheemla Nayak' Hindi release date locked

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's action drama 'Bheemla Nayak' is gearing up for its Hindi release soon. Reports say the dubbed Hindi version of 'Bheemla Nayak' will be released on March 4.

Despite there being no official update from the team, it is reported that the producers are trying their best to accommodate the Hindi release of the movie.

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, 'Bheemla Nayak' was released on February 25 and has apparently crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box-office.

Also, with Telugu movies being hyped well with impactful collections in the north belt, the makers seem to have taken this decision.

Though the makers could not release the dubbed version of the 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' remake simultaneously, it seems like the stage is being set for the Hindi dubbed version to be out in theatres.

But, as they say, 'No publicity is bad publicity', analysts believe that the team is erring by not promoting the movie for its Hindi release.

Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Murali Sharma, and others appear in lead roles. S. Thaman has provided the music while Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues and screenplay.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News