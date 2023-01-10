Tuesday, January 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Pathaan Tamil trailer to be screened with clashing films 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu'

Pathaan Tamil trailer to be screened with clashing films 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu'

A special collaboration will see the Tamil trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' run in 'Thalapathy' Vijay's 'Varisu' and Ajit's 'Thunivu'.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2023 23:38 IST
Pathaan Tamil trailer to be screened with THESE films
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Pathaan Tamil trailer to be screened with THESE films

The Tamil trailer of the Shahrukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' will run in 'Thalapathy' Vijay's 'Varisu' and Ajit's 'Thunivu' as part of a unique collaboration.

Coming as they do from two of Kollywood's top stars, their movie releases promise an epic box-office clash in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festival holidays.

Earlier in the day, Vijay unveiled the Tamil trailer of 'Pathaan' on his social media handle and conveyed his best wishes.

"Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan. Here is the trailer," Vijay tweeted.

In return, SRK tweeted, "Thank you my friend @actorvijay. You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let's meet for delicious feast soon."

Apart from Hindi, the YRF movie directed by Siddharth Anand, is slated to be released in Telugu, and Tamil as well on January 25.

'Varisu' vs. 'Thunivu', meanwhile, is being billed as the biggest clash in Tamil cinema in recent times as Vijay and Ajith are locking horns after eight years! 

Related Stories
FWICE condemns 'Boycott Bollywood’ trend, issues statement amid Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan controversy

FWICE condemns 'Boycott Bollywood’ trend, issues statement amid Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan controversy

Javed Akhtar opens up on Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' row, says 'I think we should have trust...'

Javed Akhtar opens up on Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' row, says 'I think we should have trust...'

Pathaan Trailer OUT: Shah Rukh Khan is back in action avatar in film starring Deepika & John Abraham

Pathaan Trailer OUT: Shah Rukh Khan is back in action avatar in film starring Deepika & John Abraham

Pathaan trailer excites fans as Shah Rukh Khan returns after 4 years to the silver screen

Pathaan trailer excites fans as Shah Rukh Khan returns after 4 years to the silver screen

Also Read: Not Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's favourite sex scene is with THIS actress 

Given the decibel level of the clash, the Pathaan trailer being played in both films means the SRK-starrer will grab the attention of Tamil moviegoers in this crucial upcoming holiday period.

Also Read: Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania: Marvel movie trailer raises stakes with unmissable action sequence 

Latest Bollywood News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section

Top News

Related Bollywood News

Latest News