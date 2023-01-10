Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania: New Marvel movie trailer raises stakes with unmissable action sequence

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Poster of upcoming MArvel movie-- Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania

Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania: With Marvel web shows and an extensive line-up of films, many have been debating about the future of Marvel. There have been talks about 'Marvel fatigue' lately. However, Ant-Man 2 will seemingly shut down the murmurs. As Paul Rudd returns with the sequel of his solo superhero film, the Studios serve what have been waiting for -- action, drama and superlative VFX. The trailer of the new Marvel movie has definitely raised the stakes of the upcoming film.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania begins Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will introduce Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), MCU’s most powerful villain to date. He was first seen in Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange 2 -- Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness. In Ant-Man 2, we'll see super Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) coming back together to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. They will be joining hands with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton). They will be seen exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure.

Watch the official trailer of Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania here:

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. The sci-fi adventure opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.

Latest Hollywood News