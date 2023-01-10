Tuesday, January 10, 2023
     
Not Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's favourite sex scene is with THIS actress

Brad Pitt has revealed his favourite sex scene and it was not with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Check out.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has dished the dirt on his favourite sex scene - and it wasn't with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'.

The 59-year-old actor said that his most enjoyable moment of passion was when he was on the night-time soap opera Dallas, reports 'The Mirror'. Brad made four appearances on 'Dallas' between 1987 and 1988 as his character, Randy.

The sexy scenes were between him and Shalane McCall - who he was allegedly dating at the time. Controversially, he was 23 and Shalane was just 15.

When he was asked about his favourite sex scene, he told 'W' Magazine: "It would have been in the show Dallas. I had to roll around in the hay in a barn. I don't think I had a line. I was just rolling and frolicking."

'Mirror' further states that in the interview, he also said how he once crashed a wedding on the set of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith', "We were filming down in this Deco building downtown, and up in the penthouse above, we kept seeing people going up and down. It was a wedding party, so I crashed it. And they were okay with it."

It was on the set of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' that Brad and Angelina met, but Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.

