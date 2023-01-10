Varun Dhawan shields Citadel co-star Samantha from trolls, says 'Sam is glowing'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Varun Dhawan and Samantha will be seen in the upcoming series Citadel

Varun Dhawan has come out in support of Samantha Ruth Prabhu who was targeted by trolls after her recent appearance at the trailer launch event of Shaakuntalam. The movie starring the Telugu actress in the titular role is a period drama and has been long awaited by the fans. Samantha revealed in October last year that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. It is a rare condition that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful, and is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. When she attended the Shaakuntalam trailer launch, her appearance was attacked.

Samantha reacts to insensitive post saying 'she has lost her glow'

Samantha attended the trailer launch event of her upcoming film in Hyderabad. She looked beautiful in a white saree with floral work on the border. Post the trailer launch, an online outlet shared photos of the actor from the event. On the photos, the caption read, "Feeling sad for Samantha.

She lost all her charm and glow." "When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, Myositis hit her badly, making her weak again," it added.

Samantha took to Twitter to call out the post. "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow (sic)," the 35-year-old actor tweeted.

On social media, fans have stood by her and shared supportive messages for the actress.

Varun Dhwan supports Samantha

Varun Dhawan and Samantha will be seen together in the upcoming web series Citadel from Russo Brothers. After she was trolled for her appearance at the Shaakuntalam trailer launch, Samantha received support from Varun who asked her to be not bothered by a "clickbait" post. "U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Just meet Sam trust me she was glowing (sic)," Varun tweeted.

