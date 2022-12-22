Pathaan, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to Tiger 3: Most anticipated Bollywood films of 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Most anticipated Bollywood films of 2023

Year 2022 has been a game-changer for many Bollywood films including Drishyam 2, Gangubai Kathiwadi and RRR. After two years, the audience stepped out of their pandemic-induced comfort zones and took to theatres again. Well, 2023 is going to be an even more exciting year for cine-goers as many big-budget Bollywood films with A-listers are up for releases. If the cinebug has bitten you hard, year 2023 is a treat for you! From rom-com, action-drama, supernatural-comedy to biopics, films across genres is lining up in theaters.

From Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Dunki, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, we bring to you, all the big releases of 2023.

Pathaan

To blow the box office up, Pathaan which marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to movies after almost four years, will see him essaying the role of a spy. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is produced by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023, with Republic Day weekend, along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.

Jawan

Helmed by Atlee, SRK's Jawan promises to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema. SRK described Jawan as 'an explosive entertainer.' Calling it an 'action-packed' film, SRK said it will release on June 2, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a highly-anticipated Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki. The film marks the first collaboration of SRK and Hirani for a film project. The film went on floors this April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab. Apart from SRK, the film will feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Well, SRK will end 2023 with a bang as Dunki will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.

Maidaan

After Drishyam, Ajay Devgn is all set to rule Box Office again with Maidaan. The sports drama has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film is based on the golden years of Indian football. Maidaan will see Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

The family drama stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after seven years. He describes the film as “a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions” and a romance that will be high on joy and celebration.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' reportedly stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will be released in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor is reported to be working on his next film Animal. For the actioner, he has collaborated with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made waves with his first film 'Arjun Reddy'. Also featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandana and Tripti Dimri, the film is said to be a gangster drama with a father-son relationship at its core. Animal, a pan-India project that will be released in all southern languages as well as Hindi. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.

The Archies

Set in the 1960s, 'The Archies' is a musical drama that will premiere on Netflix. The film has the iconic gang of 'The Archies' at the centre of it as it gears up to serve a musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation. Zoya Akhtar recreates the world of The Archies gang (Archie, Betty, Dilton, Ether, Jughead, Reggie and Veronica) with the generation next of Bollywood—Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter) and Khushi Kapoor (daughter of the late Sridevi).

Adipurush

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Directed by Om Raut, the film was earlier slated to release on January 12, 2023; however, it will now hit the theatres on June 16, 2023. The film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Saif stars as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie.

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal's film Sam Bhadur is based on the life and times of Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes. Sam Manekshaw’s Army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh. Meghna Gulzar's directorial is set to be released in theatres on December 1, 2023.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have teamed yet again for Satyaprem Ki Katha. Billed as a “soulful musical love saga”, the movie is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. The movie is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Satyaprem Ki Katha is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 29, 2023.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey. The cast members include Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, boxer Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and others. The details of the storyline are under wraps but it will be a family entertainer backed by Salman's inimitable comic timing.

