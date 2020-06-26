Nawazuddin Siddiqui sends legal notice to wife Aaliya

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife said the actor has stopped paying her the monthly allowance.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly sent a legal notice to his wife Aaliya, who had earlier sent him a divorce notice. In the notice to his estranged wife, the actor alleges "engaging in fraud, willful and planned defamation" and "slander of character". The actor claimed that he had replied to Aaliya's divorce notice on May 19, within 15 days.

In a recent interview, Aaliya said that she is unable to pay her children's school fees as Nawaz has stopped paying her the monthly allowance. Refuting the claims, Nawazuddin sent his bank transaction details to India TV proving that he has been supporting his children and paying EMI of house loan during the lockdown.

In addition, the actor has also asked his wife not to make defamatory statements against him and has asked for a written clarification for whatever she has recently said.

For the unversed, Aaliya sent a legal notice demanding divorce and maintenance from Nawaz. Her advocates confirmed to India TV that the notice has indeed been sent as they were having “serious” issues in their relationship. According to the law firm, the allegations are "sensitive to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members."

Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been married for more than a decade now. Aaliya has alleged that there have been problems in her marriage for many years now.

