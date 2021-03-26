Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHNABRAHAM Mumbai Saga: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi gangster drama mints 13.43 crore in 6 days

Bollywood actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's 'Mumbai Saga' hit theaters on March 19. The box office performance of the latest Bollywood biggie has been low despite all the hype, and the film trade blames the Covid-19 pandemic. Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, the film has managed to collect Rs 13.43 crore in its first six days. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday shared the box office collection of the movie on his Twitter handle.

Sharing the figures, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#MumbaiSaga underperforms, despite positive word of mouth... The #Hindi markets - #Maharashtra specifically - are affected due to #Covid-19 pandemic... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr, Tue 1.47 cr, Wed 90 lakh, Thu 83 lakh. Total: Rs 13.43 cr. #India biz."

Take a look:

The action-crime drama, which shows the changing face of the city during the 1980s and '90s, was initially supposed to bow out in June last year, but after cinema halls were shut during the coronavirus pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown, there were reports that the film may opt for a digital release.

Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar. The film takes us back to the world cops, gangsters, deceit, betrayal, and violence, against the backdrop of the eighties and the nineties. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anuradha Gupta of White Feather Films and Sangeeta Ahir.

Take a look at its trailer here:

'Roohi' and 'Mumbai Saga' became the major films to release theatrically after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

Talking about the pandemic, India reported 59,118 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since October, 2020.