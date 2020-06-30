Mumbai Police to record filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAM_SUSHANT_SINGH_RAJPUT Mumbai Police want to know the entire controversy behind Shekhar Kapur's Paani and also about Sushant's depression

Mumbai Police will summon director Shekhar Kapur to record his statement regarding Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. The actor-director was to work on an ambitious project titled Paani, which was later shelved due to "creative differences" with production house Yash Raj Films. YRF backed out of the project after three months of prep. Mumbai Police want to know the entire controversy behind Paani and also about Sushant's depression.

After Sushant's demise, the director tweeted, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput"

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

A day after Sushant's death, Shekhar Kapur on an Instagram live with Manoj Bajpayee shared experience of his first meeting with Sushant for Paani. "The first time I met Sushant I thought I was meeting a child. He was bouncing up and down, so excited that he was going to work with me. The great thing about Sushant was that his interest went way beyond just reading the script, acting or rehearsing the lines. He would be as invested into what the set would look like and would attend all the meetings that I had with the DoP, the VFX team etc," he said.

The filmmakers said that the actor was devastated and wept when the project was shelved.

About Paani, Sushant in an interview with Huffington Post had said, “Somebody should make that film. We’re closer to a water crisis then we were ever before".

On Tuesday, Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant ’s co-star in his last film Dil Bechara, arrived at the Bandra police station to record her statement. Police have already recorded statements of Sushant’s family members, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, managerial staff have and Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence, Mumbai.

