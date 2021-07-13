Mimi Trailer Out: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi's hilarious journey of surrogacy looks promising

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Kriti Sanon in Mimi trailer

While surrogacy is a sensitive topic to deal with, Laxman Utekar knows how to spin it into a quirky way that appears both funny and satirically informative. The trailer of Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi starrer was released by the makers today and it is hilarious. Their pairing is odd and it is everything you need in Utrekar's rustic setting.

The actress plays a young surrogate mother in the film. By the looks of it, Kriti's character is a small town girl who's lured to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. While she accepts the proposal when she's offered a handsome sum of money, things take a turn when the couple decides they don't want their child anymore and now Mimi is in a fix. what follows is chaos which leaves no one sheltered.

Sharing the teaser, Kriti wrote on Instagram. "#Mimi expected everything, except for this unexpected journey! Here is My Mimi for you! Watch the glimpse of her unexpected story with your family. #MimiTrailer out now. Link in bio. Releasing on 30th July on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in. #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting (sic)."

Watch the hilarious trailer here:

Laxman Utekar, who directed Kriti Sanon in the 2019 rom-com hit "Luka Chuppi", calls the shots on "Mimi", with the actress in the titular role. The film is a Hindi remake of the Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychy". "Mimi" also features Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. The film has been extensively shot in Jaipur and is slated to release on Netflix on July 30.