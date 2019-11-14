Mardaani 2 trailer out; Rani Mukerji returns as feisty and fierce Shivani Roy

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 trailer out

Rani Mukerji, who left everyone in awe of her Mardaani avatar, is back with the second installment of her 2014 film. Yash Raj Films dropped the trailer of Mardaani 2 and we can't wait to see her on big screen. While Mardaani revolved around the issue of human trafficking, the second instalment is around the hunt to nab a serial rapist.

Directed by Gopi Puthran, who was the writer of the first film, Mardaani 2 is set in Kota, Rajasthan where a girl is brutally murdered after being raped. Mardaani 2 is basically a cat-and-mouse chase between the righteous cop and the villain.

Kota, which is the hub of IIT-JEE coaching firms, the background of the story. Mardaani 2 deals with the genre which has been often explored in Bollywood. Laced with filmy cop dialogues and typical drama, we can only wait for the film to see how it is different from others we have been served so far.

The makers released the teaser of Mardaani 2 during Navratri. Talking about the reason behind starting the journey of the film on the auspicious occasion, Rani said, ''The film will see a woman cop fighting a pure evil of a person to end crimes against women. As we all know, Navratri stands for the victory and battle of good over evil across India. Whether it is Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura or Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, Navratri's significance is key to this asset launch."

Mardaani 2 is scheduled to release on December 13.