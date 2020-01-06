Malang Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's sizzling chemistry in 'killer' tale out

Malang will hit the theatres on February 7 2020

Mohit Suri'sMalang has been creating a buzz for some time now and after multiple teasers and looks from the film, the first trailer of the film is finally out now. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Actress Disha Patani first shared a new poster of the film announcing the arrival of the trailer. The trailer gives a glimpse of the film's wild story. The 2.45 minutes long trailer starts off with Aditya and Disha Patani's sizzling chemistry with exotic locations of Goa. The trailer is fast-paced and packed with action.

The trailer features Anil Kapoor in a cop look and Aditya is seen flaunting his chiseled body in the action sequences. Disha Patani took to her social media to share the trailer of the film. She tweeted, "Unleash The Madness, #MalangTrailer Out Now."

Posters of the film had already been making rounds on the internet. The poster featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's steamy kiss scene attracted many eyeballs.

Aditya has seen his well-chiseled physique in another poster.

Disha Patani also shared her poster look.

The film was earlier set to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day but it was preponed to February 7, 2020. Malang will also mark Aditya Roy Kapur's second collaboration with director Mohit Suri. Their last collab Aashiqui 2 proved to be blockbuster and they will be hoping the same result from Malang too. The sizzling chemistry between Aditya and Disha will also feature an underwater kissing sequence between the duo.

According to reports, the pair underwent diving training session to prepare for over a minute long underwater kissing sequence.

