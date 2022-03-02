Make. Some. Noise! Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika announce Pathaan release date | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YRF SRK, John, Deepika announce Pathaan release date

Highlights YRF released a video to announce the date of the film that featured John Abraham and Deepika Paduko

SRK said "I know it’s late…But remember the date…Pathaan time starts now…"

Pathaan will also feature an extended cameo of Salman Khan.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back to make the hearts race fast, Fans have been eagerly waiting for SRK's next film Pathaan to hit the screens and now the date is out. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone on Wednesday announced that the much-awaited YRF film will release on 25th January 2023. It will be a Republic Day release. Directed by War fame Siddharth Anand, this high-octane spy thriller will definitely force the audience to visit the theatres post-pandemic.

The makers also released a video to announce the date of the film that featured John Abraham and Deepika Padukone introducing Shah Rukh Khan as 'Pathaan'. YRF wrote, "Make. Some. Noise! PATHAAN is here. Watch the date announcement video NOW! In cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you." It also revealed that the action spectacle will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!

Announcing the date, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…"

Other than being the comeback project of King Khan after his 2018's Anand L Rai's 'Zero' with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, 'Pathan' has grabbed many eyeballs as it will also feature an extended cameo of Salman Khan.

In September last year, SRK and Deepika had flown to Mallorca to shoot a song for the film. "The aim is to make 'Pathan' a visual spectacle that no one has seen before and Siddharth Anand (director) and YRF is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this ambitious goal," said a source. "No other Bollywood film has ever shot in these places so audiences, who haven't been to these expensive and exquisite places, will see them for the first time. Visually these settings will add grandeur and lavishness to the film," the source was quoted as saying.