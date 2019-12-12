Luv Ranjan confirms his film, starring Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, hasn't been shelved

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan said his film starring Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor has been shelved

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan on Thursday denied reports that his film featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor has been shelved. The actor duo was supposed to collaborate with the "Pyaar Ka Punchama" director on an intense drama, but nothing has moved forward since it was an announcement in 2018. The film that was also rumoured to feature Deepika Padukone was reportedly shelved after Ajay walked out of the film due to creative differences with the makers. It was then that Luv Sinha decided to put the film on the back burner.

However, Luv has denied any such reports and said that he will soon be coming out with a proper announcement. Ranjan told reporters, "It hasn't been shelved. The work is going on. There will be a proper announcement... That's when I will talk about it." He was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming production "Jai Mummy Di", led by actor Sunny Singh.

Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan had teamed up for De De Pyaar De. The film produced by Luv Ranjan’s production house featured Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet. While Ajay Devgn is currently prepping up for the release for his period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ranbir Kapoor busy with the shoot of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra where he will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt.

Ranjan previously directed Singh in "Akaash Vani", "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" and his last "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety". Directed by Navjot Gulati, Jai Mummy Di" also features Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon.

(With PTI inputs)