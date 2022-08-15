Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer sees a slight growth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 4: The Advait Chandan directorial, featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor registered a slight growth on day 4. However, the film failed to rake in Rs 50 crore in its opening weekend. According to trade reports, Laal Singh Chaddha saw a 15 per cent jump in its collection and minted around 10 crores, thereby taking the total collection to Rs 37 crore. Aamir starrer hadn't had an easy phase since the beginning. The film became one of the victims of the boycotting culture, which seemingly had an affect on its box office collections.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

Despite releasing on a holiday, Laal Singh Chaddha, collected only Rs 12 crore net on the first day of its release at the box office. On Day 2, the film registered a 35 per cent drop by earning just Rs 18.96 crore. According to reports, Laal Singh Chaddha managed to witness a slight growth on Sunday, August 14, by earning Rs 10 crore. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's new rugged look leaves his wife Namrata Shirodkar drooling, calls him 'too hot'

The Box Office India stated, "Collections are coming with a fair response to the film in Delhi NCR and East Punjab with North India (Delhi / UP and East Punjab) contributing around 40% of the all India business. The response is totally the opposite in the other major sector Maharashtra / Gujarat." Reportedly, this is one of the lowest performing films of Aamir Khan.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Helmed by Advait Chandan, LSD is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

