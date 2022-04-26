Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH/SDM_OFFICIAL1 'KGF Chapter 2' Box Office: Yash starrer to break ₹1000 crore barrier soon, Shahid's 'Jersey' shows no growth

KGF Chapter 2 VS Jersey Box Office Collection: Before another Friday strikes in, the war still remains between Yash and Shahid Kapoor starrer. The fight again has been between the regional and the Hindi film and in the same, the clear winner has been KGF 2. The Prashanth Neel directorial ever since its release on April 14 has been breaking many records and leaving other films behind. Similar happened with Jersey, as it could not make its mark in the heart of the audience. The first weekend of the film also remained dull leaving no hopes for the days to come. While, on the other hand, KGF collected extraordinary figures not just in the Hindi belt but worldwide. The film which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon is expected to break Rs 1000 crore very soon.

Meanwhile, a report in BoxOfficeIndia talking about Jersey's collection stated, "Jersey needed Monday to be close to Friday or preferably higher to stay in the race but that is going to be pretty much impossible after the collections on Sunday showed hardly any growth."

On the other hand, KGF on Monday recorded a collection of ₹883.56 crore and surpassed Aamir Khan's PK lifetime figure to become the sixth highest-grossing Indian movie.

Sharing the collections of the Hindi belt, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#RockyBhai is #RocKING on [second] Sun... #KGF2 hits it out of the stadium yet again... *Weekend 2* crosses ₹ 50 cr mark, FANTASTIC... NOW, 6TH HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr. Total: ₹ 321.12 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

'KGF: Chapter 2', written and directed by Prashanth Neel, released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. It has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. It also features Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

While for Jersey, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' revolves around Arjun (played by Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur are also a part of the film.