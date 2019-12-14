Karan Johar recalls Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as the film clocks 18 years

It's time for celebration as one of the much-loved film of Karan Johar has turned 18 years old and yes, we are talking about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Featuring all the favourite stars- Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor in one frame, the film surely brought tears in the eyes of many. High on melodrama, the film surely was able to keep up with its tagline which read, ‘It’s all about loving your parents.'

As the film clocked 18, the filmmaker took to his social media to spill out the feelings in his heart. Sharing a poster on Instagram he wrote, “Blessed to have this story to look back to & still feel the love. It’s always about loving your parents...and the solid & spectacular actors and team you get to work with! #18YearsOfK3G @SrBachchan #JayaBachchan @iamsrk @itsKajolD @iHrithik #KareenaKapoorKhan @DharmaMovies.”

The video begins with Big B's dialogue, “aisa kyun hota hai ki ek baap apne bete se keh nahin pataa ki woh usse kitna pyar karta hai," followed by Jaya Bachchan saying, “aur maa? Maa kehti rehti hai, kehti rehti hai... beta sune, yaa na sune." Not just them, the video also shows clipping from the song Sooraj Hua Maddham having SRK nad Kajol and Soniya featuring Hrithik and Kareena.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions have given some of the greatest hit films in the industry including Dostana, Wake Up Sid, My Name Is Khan, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons to name a few. Talking about his upcoming projects, he has films like Good Newwz, Gunjan Saxena biopic, Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2 and Brahmastra among others coming up.

