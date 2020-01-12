Image Source : TWITTER Karan Johar completes location scouting for Takht in India, next stop Europe

Filmmaker Karan Johar along with his team concluded the location searching for his upcoming historical drama 'Takht'.Johar hopped on to Instagram story and posted the snaps of his recent visit to Taj Mahal in Agra, and the team has now jetted to Europe to scout more locations appropriate for the shooting of the historical drama.

In the picture shared by Karan, the multi-talented star is seen posing for the picture with his team. He is seen sporting a multi-coloured printed jacket and cool shades.

Karan Johar

The film was previously scheduled to go on floors last year in August or September. However, due to top extensive pre-production work, the shoot is now starting in February and includes various locations.

Takht

Karan's Takht has been described as the “epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne”. It’s a tale of two warring brothers, based on the fight for the throne between Shah Jahan’s two sons, Aurangzeb and Dara Shukoh played by Superstar Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal. The film also features Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles, with Anil Kapoor as the Mughal patriarch, Shah Jahan. “There will be some workshops in February with the entire cast to get a sense of their characters before moving on to the epic battle.”

The film will be shot in a start to finish schedule and is targeting a 2021 release.