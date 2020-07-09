Friday, July 10, 2020
     
  Kangana Ranaut's team shares photo of Manikarnika doll

The Manikarnika doll is dressed up in a saree and traditional Indian jewellery inspired by Kangana Ranaut's look in the film.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2020 22:27 IST
Kangana Ranaut
Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut's "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" released on January 25 last year. 

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's social media team has shared a picture of a doll designed after the actress' character in the 2019 film, "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi". The Manikarnika doll is dressed up in a saree and traditional Indian jewellery inspired by Kangana's look in the film. Sharing the photo on Twitter, the actress' team wrote: "#Manikarnika Dolls are the new favourite for children. It's nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up and get inspired with patriotism and bravery."

"Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" released on January 25 last year. Kangana played the title role and the film also marked her debut as a director.

Kangana has also named her production house Manikarnika Films after her directorial debut film.

