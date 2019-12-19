Kangana Ranaut aces plain-jane avatar in Panga first look poster

Bollywood actress Kanaga Ranaut's first look for her upcomig film Panga is now out. The film is based on the life of a national level Kabaddi player and her triumphs and failures and, going by Kangana's look for the film, it surely looks like that the actress is all set to impress the critics and audience alike.Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, also stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared Kangana Ranaut's first look for Panga on social media and wrote, "#KanganaRanaut... First look poster of #Panga... #PangaTrailer drops on 23 Dec 2019... Costars #JassieGill, #RichaChadha and #NeenaGupta... Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari... Produced by Fox Star Studios... 24 Jan 2020 release".

Clad in a simple saree along with a sweater, Kangana Ranaut is all smiles in first look poster for her upcoming film Panga. The actress's heartwarming smile is just unmissbale. Take a look: