Kajol writes foreword of Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess

Kajol with late actress Sridevi

Actor Kajol has penned the foreword of the much-awaited book on the life and times of cinema legend Sridevi, announced Penguin Random House on Wednesday. The book, "Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess", written by author-screenwriter Satyarth Nayak and is approved by the late actor's producer husband Boney Kapoor.

Kajol hopes Sridevi fans across the world will embrace the book which charts her five-decade long journey from child star to megastar. "I have grown up watching Sridevi's superstardom on film-sets and her magic on the big screen. She is an institution of acting and will forever remain my most favourite icon. So happy Penguin gave me this opportunity to write this foreword," Kajol said in a statement.

Nayak said Kajol is the perfect choice to write the foreword."Kajol is an industry kid and has had first-hand experience of Sridevi's glory in the 80s and 90s. Also as one of our finest artistes, Kajol has keenly observed and emulated Sridevi over the years.All this gets beautifully reflected in her Foreword. It's a truly heartfelt piece, symbolic of a generation of actresses who were inspired by the legendary aura of Sridevi," he added.

Charting five decades of Sridevi's larger-than-life magic, Nayak, with the exclusive access to the late actor's family, friends and co-stars in the film fraternity, tracks her journey from child star to prima donna who redefined the heroine to be regarded as a legend of Indian cinema.

Earlier titled "Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar", the book is expected to hit the stands in November. Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 in February 2018 in Dubai.