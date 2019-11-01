Friday, November 01, 2019
     
Jayalalithaa's niece seeks stay on Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi'

J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar has alleged that her consent wasn’t sought before starting the project.

New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar has approached Madras HC for a stay on Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi'

Kangana Ranaut is all set to feature in J Jayalalitha's biopic Thalaivi. Fans of the actress have been eagerly waiting to see her essay the role of the ace politician but looks like Kangana's film has encountered a hindrance on its way to the release. J Jayalalitha's niece Deepa Jayakumar has approached the Madras High Court for a stay on the film and another web series that are currently under production. 

Deepa has alleged that her consent wasn’t sought before starting the project.

Deepa Jayakumar fears that these projects on Jayalalithaa can misinterpret facts and can damage her image. Deepa wants the makers of the film and web series to give a guarantee that facts wouldn't be misrepresented and has sought the court's help in the matter.

Jayalalitha's nephew Deepak Jayakumar, however, earlier said that Thalaivi's director AL Vijay had obtained a No Objection Certificate from him and the film would be an official biopic of the former Tamil Nadu CM.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been sharing pictures from Los Angeles, where the actor is currently prepping for her role in Thalaivi. Kangana Ranaut's team that manages her Instagram has shared the actor's pictures from her preparation for the film in Los Angeles.

