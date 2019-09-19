Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium and Rajkummar Rao’s RoohiAfza release date announced

Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
Makers of Irrfan Khan and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming films Angrezi Medium and RoohiAfza, respectively, have finally announced the release date of the two films.

New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2019 12:51 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Makers of Irrfan Khan and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming films Angrezi Medium and RoohiAfza respectively have finally announced the release date of the two films. Irrfan’s comeback film will hit the theatres on March 20 next year. Rajkummar and Jahnvi Kapoor starrer RoohiAfza will hit the screens on 17 April, 2020.

Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania, also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. Producer Dinesh Vijan announced the release date of the movie on Thursday. Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017 film Hindi Medium. This will be Irrfan’s comeback film in Bollywood after his cancer treatment. The actor flew away to London for his treatment after getting diagnosed with  neuroendocrine tumour.

Apart from Angrezi Medium, Vijan also revealed the release date of his another production Rooh-Afza, starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The film, directed by Hardik Mehta, will come to the cinema halls on April 17, 2020. The project marks Vijan and Rao's second collaboration post Stree.

Rajkummar and Janhvi are currently shooting for the film RoohiAfza. Earlier, one of the cast members shared pictures from the sets of the film in which the two actors can be seen flashing wide smiles. Check out the pictures here-

 

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

On the related note, Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting line up of Bollywood films for the viewers. The actress will be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic, Takht and Dostana 2. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao has just released the trailer of his next film made In China opposite Mouni Roy.

Made In China Official Trailer

 

