Hum Aapke Hain Koun completes 26 years: Madhuri Dixit shares then-and-now picture with Salman Khan

Madhuri Dixit celebrated 26 years of one of her biggest blockbusters, Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun, on Wednesday and shared a then-and-now picture of herself and co-star Salman in the same pose. Madhuri Dixit wrote on Instagram "Then and now! Can't believe it's been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories and hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene. Thanks to everyone for watching and enjoying the film even today. Many many thanks and loads of love."
Then & now! Can't believe it's been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene 🎥 Thanks to everyone for watching & enjoying the film even today. बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद और ढेर सारा प्यार 🙏💝
Renuka Shahane, who played Madhuri's elder sister in the family drama, also tweeted from her verified account: "Forever grateful for this incredible film @rajshri #Soorajji #SwargiyaRajBabuji #SwargiyaSudhaji and the entire Rajshri family."
Thank you @rajshrifilms #Soorajji for this incredible film. Deeply grateful 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Repost @rajshrifilms (@get_repost) ・・・ A film known for its grandeur, depiction of love, family values and togetherness. A film that continues to rule a million hearts completes 26 years today. 🤗 Thank you for loving 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' unconditionally. And, we are assured that the love will continue to grow in leaps and bounds because 'Hum Aapke Hain'.✨ @madhuridixitnene @beingsalmankhan @mohnish_bahl @renukash710 @anupampkher #AlokNath #ReemaLagoo
"Hum Aapke Hain Koun" released on August 5, 1994. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film had a supporting cast that comprised Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher and Alok Nath among others. The film was Bollywood's biggest hit for years.