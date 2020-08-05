Hum Aapke Hain Koun completes 26 years: Madhuri Dixit shares then-and-now picture with Salman Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Hum Aapke Hain Koun completes 26 years: Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture with Salman Khan

Madhuri Dixit celebrated 26 years of one of her biggest blockbusters, Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun, on Wednesday and shared a then-and-now picture of herself and co-star Salman in the same pose. Madhuri Dixit wrote on Instagram "Then and now! Can't believe it's been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories and hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene. Thanks to everyone for watching and enjoying the film even today. Many many thanks and loads of love."

Renuka Shahane, who played Madhuri's elder sister in the family drama, also tweeted from her verified account: "Forever grateful for this incredible film @rajshri #Soorajji #SwargiyaRajBabuji #SwargiyaSudhaji and the entire Rajshri family."

"Hum Aapke Hain Koun" released on August 5, 1994. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film had a supporting cast that comprised Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher and Alok Nath among others. The film was Bollywood's biggest hit for years.

