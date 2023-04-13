Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr starrer 'War 2' set to start shooting in November

Hrithik Roshan and NTR will soon begin filming the anticipated Bollywood sequel ‘War 2’. Team War 2 has provided a rough timeline for the start of filming for the next part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Both actors are expected to begin filming for War 2 in November.

According to ANI, The film is being produced on a grand scale never before done in India. Aditya Chopra and Ayan Chopra are adamant about making it a spectacle and a global cinematic moment for India. "War 2 is a huge pan-India film right now, thanks to Aditya Chopra's casting coup in getting NTR Jr. in this film." The YRF Spy Universe is growing at an unfathomable rate, and all of the films in this universe are now the largest event films for viewers to enjoy in theatres."

Tiger Shroff starrer 'War', which was released in 2019, was directed by 'Pathaan' maker Siddharth Anand.

About War 2

In War 2, NTR Jr. will face off against Hrithik Roshan in an epic action adventure. Their wits' fight and the ferocious showdown will be an action extravaganza worth seeing on the big screen. War 2 is now a truly Pan-India picture, starring prominent talent from both the Northern and Southern industries. Aditya Chopra's decision allows War 2 to have the broadest audience appeal for a Hindi film while also increasing the picture's box office possibilities.

