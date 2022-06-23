Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff coming together for War 2? Fans react to cryptic post saying 'right now'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB War official movie poster

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action film War set many box office records in 2019. The songs and the action were praised by one and all and it became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Since the movie had an open ending, fans have been waiting for Hrithik and Tiger to come together for the sequel real soon and now with a social media post, the speculation around War 2 has built up even more.

What fueled expectations about War 2?

Fans' expectations aside, War 2 was hinted at by Tiger himself in a social media post. Tiger shared a monochromatic collage image of two half faces, the first is of Tiger and the other half of the face is of his War co-actor Hrithik. Sharing the image, Tiger also started a poll, in which he asked the fans "Part -2 Anyone?" with two options Yes or No in it? Approximately, 96 per cent of fans voted for Yes. With this post, speculation rose about War 2 among the fan clubs.

War box office records

War was a festive release in 2019. it earned Rs 77 crore at the box office in two days. It holds the highest opening day collection record for a Bollywood film beating Aamir Khan's 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan. At the time, Hrithik had expressed his excitement and thanked fans for it love and response. "I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success. It is an important success for me," Hrithik had said at the time of War's release in cinema halls.

What's next for Hrithik and Tiger?

Fans of Hrithik have been waiting for his next movie after War. His action-thriller with co-star Saif Ali Khan, titled Vikram Vedha will release in September later this year. He is also set to begin the shoot for Sidharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2. It received an underwhelming response at the box office and performed miserably at the ticket window. He will next feature in Ganapath with Kriti Sanon.

It may be sometime before the War sequel hit the screens after it has been announced.