Vikrant Rona trailer: Kichcha Sudeep plays a 'devil' cop in visually stunning film | WATCH

Vikrant Rona movie trailer starring Kichcha Sudeep has been launched and the film will hit the screens on July 28. Sudeep plays the titular character of Vikrant Rona aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies. The movie also stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. It has been creating a buzz as the next big-ticket movie from the south and the trailer has confirmed that the visuals and the movie's scale are grand and it is going to be one for the big screens.

Vikrant Rona trailer is visually stunning

Vikrant Rona trailer boasts great visuals. It is one of its kind adventure film in India that has been set in the sea with Sudeep's character being a cop who wears his heart on his sleeves. At the trailer launch of Vikrant Rona in Mumbai, Sudeep was asked if his movie was also a “Rs 1000 crore-club film" like KGF 2. Sudeep, with wit said, "Maybe I will do Rs 2000 (crore).

Kichcha Sudeep launched movie trailer in Mumbai

Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez and the film's director were present at the Vikrant Rona trailer launch event in Mumbai.

Vikrant Rona cast and crew

The movie has been directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie will be released in six languages-- Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and English. Presented by Zee Studios, the project is produced by Jack Manjunath via his banner Shalini Artss and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. Sudeep is known for starring in blockbusters like Eega, Veera Madakari, Kempe Gowda, Maanikya, Ranna, Pailwan and Dabangg 3.