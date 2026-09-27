Dulquer Salmaan warns fans about fake X account impersonating him; files complaint

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday warned his fans about a fake X account (formerly Twitter) impersonating him. The actor clarified that the account is not his official profile and said he has filed a complaint about the account.

The actor, who was last seen in I'M Game, took to his X handle to clarify that @_dulQuer is not his official account and said its posts have been creating "unnecessary confusion and negativity".

Dulquer Salmaan warns fans about fake X account impersonating him

According to Dulquer, the account describes itself as a "parody profile" but regularly posts as if it were him. He said the account has commented on films and other actors and has also shared fake wishes for members of his family.

In his X post, Dulquer has clarified that @_dulQuer is not his real X account and urged fans to stop believing the posts shared by the profile. He pointed out that while the account identifies itself as a parody profile, its posts can give the impression that they have been shared by him.

He wrote, "Kindly requesting everyone to stop believing @_dulQuer to be my real account. This account claims to be a “parody account” and therefore feels it’s amusing to pretend to be me and comment as me on everything. Whether it’s writing about movies or about other actors to even writing fake wishes to my own family members (sic)." Take a look:

He further added, "It’s causing unnecessary confusion and negativity. I’ve already reported this account and filed an official complaint but still awaiting a response from @X (sic)." Dulquer's clarification comes as he seeks to make it clear that the account does not represent him or his views.

Dulquer Salmaan's work front

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in I'M Game alongside Kayadu Lohar and Parth Tiwari. The Malayalam action crime thriller was directed by Nahas Hidhayath and also marks Dulquer's return to Malayalam cinema after the 2023 film King of Kotha.

He will be next seen in the Telugu action film Aakasamlo Oka Tara, which is slated to hit theatres on November 20, 2026. The film is written and directed by Pavan Sadineni and also stars Shruti Haasan and Satvika Veeravalli in key roles.

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