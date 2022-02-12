Heropanti 2 new poster: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria starrer is all about guns & glory

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Heropanti 2 new poster

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also a part of the film

Riding high on the success of ‘Tadap’ and ‘83’, Sajid Nadiadwala has an impressive list of big-ticket movies scheduled to release this year including Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti 2. One of the much-anticipated movies of the year Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in lead roles has been in news ever since its inception. Building the anticipation further, the makers have now launched a new, action-packed poster of the movie featuring Tiger and Tara.

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster. He captioned the image, "Promise you guys Double the action! Double the entertainment! Coming to you this eid."

Several celebrities took to the comments section and shared their reactions. Tiger's rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani dropped fire emojis. Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff also commented on the post.

Featuring Tiger in a wounded, rustic avatar along with the gorgeous Tara by his side, the new poster ‘Heropanti 2’ is all about guns and glory. Touted to be Tiger's first release on Eid, the film is a sequel of Tiger and Kriti Sanon’s 2014 debut film ‘Heropanti’. The first look of ‘Heropanti 2’ was unveiled in February 2020.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, ‘Heropanti 2’ will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.