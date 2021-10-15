Friday, October 15, 2021
     
Happy Dussehra 2021 LIVE: Big B, Urmila Matondkar and more Bollywood celebs wish fans on Vijayadashami

Dussehra is here and Bollywood is all set to commemorate the win of good over evil. Here's how popular faces from the showbiz wished their fans on the occasion of Vidyadashmi.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2021 8:22 IST
Amitabh Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar
Amitabh Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar

Amitabh Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar 

Happy Dussehra 2021 | Dussehra this year is being observed on October 15. The festival that marks the victory of good over evil is celebrated to commemorate Lord Ram's win by killing the evil king Ravana. apart from this, another folklore states that Goddess Durga slew the demon Mahishasura marking another example of good winning over evil. Also, known as Vijayadashmi, Dussehra also happens to be the last day of the five-day festival Durga Puja. It is celebrated as the last day of Dussehra which falls on the 10th day of Navratri. People from all corners of the country are pouring in wishes to mark the occasion. Here's how your favourite celebrities from showbiz are wishing fans on Dussehra: 

 

Live updates :Happy Dussehra 2021

  • Oct 15, 2021 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Urmila Matondkar wishes fans on Dussehra 2021

  • Oct 15, 2021 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Amitabh Bachchan shares Dussehra wishes

    Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is among the first ones to wish fans on Dussehra 2021.

