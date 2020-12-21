Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Take a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TAMANNAAHSPEAKS Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Take a sneak peek of her birthday celebrations

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated her 31st birthday on Monday. The actress started her acting career at the age of 15 while she was still in school with Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005, and soon after that, she bagged films in Telugu and Tamil cinema. 2015 turned out to be a defining year in her career when she appeared as a warrior in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali : The Beginning. For the first time in her career, Tamannaah essayed an action-packed role and grabbed a lot of attention and praises from the audience. In 2016, the actress became the brand ambassador of the Government of India's campaign Beti Bachao, Beto Padhao.

Tamannaah's birthday was made extra special this year and the festivities began a little early. She received a pre-birthday surprise from her team members at her Caravan on the sets.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video in which she got surprised after seeing arrangements for her birthday celebrations. She danced along with her team members. Now, the video is going viral on social media.

Tamannaah also received some cute birthday gifts from her friends and shared pictures of the same. She captioned, "This is such a cute birthday gift , my world in a frame so much thought has gone into every detail, I love it"

Sharing another picture she wrote,"I clearly can't wait to open and use my birthday gifts ,thank u. im so going to live in this jacket"

Many celebrities and fans all over social media, poured in their birthday wishes for the actress.

Actress Shruti Haasan shared Instagram stories with her friend Tamannaah wishing her a happy birthday.

Samantha Akkineni tweeted, "There she is heart.. Proud to release the CDP for Tamannaah's birthday. Wishing you a great year my darling friend and excited to see all the surprises that you have in store for us this coming year."

There she is ❤️.. Proud to release the CDP for @tamannaahspeaks s birthday 🤗.. Wishing you a great year my darling friend and excited to see all the surprises that you have in store for us this coming year ⭐️🔥🙌 #HappyBirthdayTamannaah pic.twitter.com/micOmFr9SJ — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 20, 2020

On the work front the actress has a couple of projects in the pipeline one of which is the sports drama titled Seetimaarr co-starring Gopichand. She will also be seen in the comedy-drama, Mahalakshmi which is a remake of the 2014 Bollywood movie Queen. The South star will then star in Gurthunda Seethakalam. Apart from that, she will be joining in Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Bole Chudiyan.